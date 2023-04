Police are searching for two individuals who robbed a Walgreens at about 8:26 p.m. Thursday in Twin Falls.

The two individuals entered the store at 1732 Washington St. N. and demanded medications from the pharmacy staff, police say.

They might have left in a silver car.

Anyone having information on their identities is encouraged to call Detective Cpl. Jayson Mickelson at 208-735-7315.