TWIN FALLS — A woman’s bomb threat prompted law officers to take precautions last month at Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport, court records say.

Izella Christine Scales, 30, is accused of calling a Southern Idaho Regional Communications dispatcher on Jan. 22, saying she had a bomb in her bag as she traveled to the airport.

She was taken into custody once arriving at the airport and charged with felony false reporting of explosives, records say.

The court has ordered Scales, being held on a $75,000 bond, to be examined by a psychiatrist or licensed psychologist designated by the Department of Health and Welfare “as soon as possible.”

Court records don’t indicate whether she had purchased an airline ticket.

Her next court hearing is a status conference set for Feb. 24.