Police respond to fireworks and drunken driving over the holiday weekend

TWIN FALLS — The Fourth of July weekend was busy for local law enforcement.

Officer Steven Gassert with the Twin Falls Police Department, said city police responded to 57 firework calls and one noise complaint related to a party from 6 p.m. on July 4 to 6 a.m. on July 5. Gassert said there were also some arrests made for driving under the influence.

Fireworks are not allowed after midnight July 5 in Twin Falls, and the community can report any incidents that are safety concerns.

"When in doubt, give us a call," Gassert said.

Jerome Police Department responded to 19 firework calls, four noise disturbances, and one fight from July 2 through July 4 at midnight. There was also one arrest for drunk driving, said Sgt. Anthony Gratzer.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said they responded to 28 firework calls and issued no citations.

Twin Falls animal shelter received 15 pets over the weekend and reunited 12 of those. Director Debbie Blackwood said the number of lost pets was lower than normal.

Anyone still missing a pet is encouraged to call the shelter and check their Facebook page for strays.

