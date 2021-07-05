 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police respond to fireworks and drunken driving over the holiday weekend
0 comments
alert top story

Police respond to fireworks and drunken driving over the holiday weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
Lighting up the night

Firework shells were launched into the night sky as other bursts exploded at the Elko County Fairgrounds on July 4. 

 Toni R. Milano, Elko Daily

Peter Feldman, commission of the Consumer Product Safety Commission and Steve Houser, president of the National Fireworks Association discuss firework safety ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

TWIN FALLS — The Fourth of July weekend was busy for local law enforcement. 

Officer Steven Gassert with the Twin Falls Police Department, said city police responded to 57 firework calls and one noise complaint related to a party from 6 p.m. on July 4 to 6 a.m. on July 5. Gassert said there were also some arrests made for driving under the influence. 

Fireworks are not allowed after midnight July 5 in Twin Falls, and the community can report any incidents that are safety concerns.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"When in doubt, give us a call," Gassert said. 

Jerome Police Department responded to 19 firework calls, four noise disturbances, and one fight from July 2 through July 4 at midnight. There was also one arrest for drunk driving, said Sgt. Anthony Gratzer.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said they responded to 28 firework calls and issued no citations.

Twin Falls animal shelter received 15 pets over the weekend and reunited 12 of those. Director Debbie Blackwood said the number of lost pets was lower than normal.

Anyone still missing a pet is encouraged to call the shelter and check their Facebook page for strays.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan forces guard Bagram airbase

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News