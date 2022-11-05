Police reports detail confrontation at abortion rights rally

TWIN FALLS — A video of a confrontation between a Hailey man and abortion-rights protesters during the July 15 Idaho GOP Convention sheds light on the confrontation, police say.

Eric Parker, the subject of an investigation conducted by the Twin Falls Police Department, shot the video of the confrontation that took place at the College of Southern Idaho.

In his report, Officer Braxton Christensen wrote that Parker appears to have his cellphone camera near his chest when the video was taken as he talks to a female protester, while an older man stands nearby.

Two signs — held by protesters — came at Parker “at a high rate of speed and get right into his face,” the police report says. “He (Parker) extends his arm and hits the signs out of the way. A bunch of people then begin yelling that he hit them. Mr. Parker argues that he did not and that he hit the signs out of his face.”

A witness told police that Parker hit the signs in a way that they struck the protestor's face.

"He stuck his arm out and smacked her through her poster," said one statement.

Others who provided a statement to police offered differing accounts.

"While we were peacefully protesting a man hit (a woman) in the face," one witness wrote.

Christensen, who took the initial report on Oct. 15, wrote that he didn’t have proof of a crime and that the parties provided conflicting information. For example, the protester who talked to police said she ran up to Parker with her sign and threw water on him to protect the older man apparently seen in Parker's video, when the video seems to indicate Parker was not posing a threat to him.

Police have given results of the investigation to city prosecutor Shayne Nope, who would determine whether any charges should be filed against Parker or the protesters. Nope said he wanted to also conduct his own investigation, but it appears to be at a standstill.

Twin Falls City spokesman Joshua Palmer said Nope told him that he had not been able to arrange a meeting with Parker or the protestor, and said he would send letters to the parties involved.

Parker, meanwhile, said that Nope has not contacted him. One protester involved with the confrontation said Saturday that she received an email from Nope saying charges would not be filed.

Christensen noted in his report that Nope would decide whether Parker should be charged with battery for potentially hitting the signs which caused them to hit the protestor.

"However (the protestor) might also be charged with battery for hitting Parker with the signs and throwing water on him," he wrote.

The investigation shows several people defended Parker.

Cory Chappell, a delegate at the GOP Convention, said he saw water being thrown on Parker and an older gentlemen start arguing with him. He said no blows were thrown and the alleged victim "had not a single blemish under or around any part or portion of her eyes."

Parker, upon seeing comments on social media that he assaulted a woman at the protest, came into the police department to file a report on Oct. 16, the investigation shows.

The woman talked with the officer at the time of the incident and also came to the police department the evening of Oct. 16. The officer said there appeared to be a slight mark under the victim’s right eye, but was unable to determine if it was makeup or a possible injury. The woman had also posted pictures on social media of what she said was bruising on her face.

The police report states that several police officers were monitoring the abortion-rights protest.

At about 6 p.m., an officer was called to have him meet with a CSI security director because a protester wanted to file a battery complaint against a man who was later identified as Parker.

On Oct. 18, Twin Falls Police Detective Ken was asked to review the investigation. Rivers, in a post on social media, asked that the public contact him with information regarding the incident.