Jerome County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher Bradley Calbo has been indicted by a grand jury on charges that he committed acts of violence against a 44-year-old woman at a property along the Oregon coast, records show.

Calbo, 54, was involved in a June 3 incident in Lincoln City in which the woman said he strangled her and committed other acts to place her “in fear of imminent serious physical injury,” the indictment obtained by the Times-News reads.

The indictment was signed Thursday by the grand jury foreperson and Lincoln County district attorney. Calbo was originally scheduled to appear in court Monday for a preliminary hearing, but instead is expected to be in court that day for a hearing related to the indictment.

A Lincoln City police officer, according to the summary of probable cause, responded to a report of domestic assault Sunday at about 11:24 a.m., and the woman said she had been assaulted by Calbo the previous night, including being strangled to the point of her not being able to breathe for about 10 seconds. In addition, she said Calbo held her down by her arm, which she recently had surgery performed on, and slapped her multiple times and pulled her hair.

The woman played for police a 20-minute-long audio recording she made in which a male voice, which she identified as being Calbo’s, is heard yelling and swearing, along with saying, “I should just kill you,” and similar phrases, while the woman screams loudly to be let go. On one occasion, the woman says, “You’re choking me."

Calbo told police that neither he nor the woman had physically assaulted each other, and that the incident was only verbal, records say.

The four charges against Calbo, who is being held on a $500,000 bond and has a no-contact order against him, include coercion, strangulation, fourth-degree assault and menacing.

This is not the first legal difficulty for Calbo in Oregon.

In March 2021 in Klamath County, he was charged with fourth-degree assault and harassment, and after pleading guilty received a conditional discharge which was terminated after he was charged in September 2021 with DUI and reckless driving, records say.

The reckless driving charge was later dismissed.

In March 2022, he received a sentence of 30 days for the assault charge, 15 of which was completed with electronic home detention.

He received two days in jail for the DUI with eight days of electronic monitoring, records say.

In 2005, records show he was disbarred from practicing law in Colorado after a board found that he converted thousands of dollars in clients’ funds and knowingly failed to perform services for his clients, causing them serious harm.

Calbo was appointed as Jerome’s prosecuting attorney last fall when former Prosecuting Attorney Mike Seib resigned from the position.

Jerome County commissioners were aware of the previous criminal charges against Calbo, along with him being disbarred, when he was appointed, Commissioner Charlie Howell told the Times-News on Friday.

Commissioners talked to judges and acquaintances and received recommendations that Calbo was fit for the job, he said.

"We feel we vetted him pretty well," Howell said, later saying, "I don't know what we could have done differently."

Howell said he has not had contact with Calbo since the charges were filed against him.

The prosecutor's office is filling in during Calbo's absence to make sure court cases are covered.

And as for questions whether Calbo will voluntarily resign his position as prosecutor, Howell said, "I'm sure he will do the right thing."