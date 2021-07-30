Police remove Proud Boys flags from overpasses on I-84, Connector in Boise

BOISE — Police officers removed flags bearing the emblem of an organization widely criticized as a hate group from multiple interstate overpasses in Boise last weekend.

Haley Williams, a spokesperson for the Boise Police Department, told the Idaho Statesman in an email that officers removed the flags, which were tied to the far-right Proud Boys group, on Saturday morning. The Proud Boys are classified as a hate group by organizations like the Southern Poverty Law Center and Anti-Defamation League, which say the Proud Boys espouse xenophobic views, including white nationalism and anti-Semitism. The group describes itself as “Western chauvinists.”

It wasn’t immediately clear who hung up the flags, which reportedly appeared at the Curtis Road overpass on Interstate 184 and from the Cloverdale overpass on Interstate 84. Williams said anyone with information is asked to contact BPD or Crime Stoppers.

Williams said the flags displayed the initials PB, a logo frequently seen on Proud Boys items, surrounded by a yellow laurel wreath.