TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Police Department reminds the public that the Canyon Springs Grade is temporarily closed to all pedestrians and cyclists, and vehicle traffic is reduced to one shared lane.
Contractors with the city are actively installing rock-fall barriers and other equipment for the Canyon Springs Grade reconstruction project.
Signs have been posted at the top and bottom of the grade to inform pedestrians and cyclists about the closure. Temporary traffic lights have also been installed to alternate vehicle traffic on the shared lane.
The Twin Falls Police Department has received complaints of pedestrians failing to obey the closure order and continuing to walk the grade during the reconstruction project. Falling rocks, a narrow roadway and working heavy construction equipment have created hazardous conditions for pedestrians.
Idaho Code 49-701 requires pedestrians to obey any traffic-control devices. The community must be informed of the safety concerns for pedestrians on the grade and obedience of the traffic control devices prior to any enforcement efforts.
