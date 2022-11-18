Police release name of man killed in officer-involved shooting in Hazelton

TWIN FALLS — Police confirmed Friday that a man died in a Sept. 20 officer-involved shooting in Hazelton.

Arlo Campbell, 34, of Hazelton died in the shooting after a pursuit, Twin Falls Sheriff's Office spokeperson Lori Stewart said.

Law enforcement officials previously would not say whether anyone was hurt or killed in the incident, saying that doing so might compromise the investigation.

There is still little known about the incident. Stewart confirmed after the shooting that a Twin Falls Police Department bomb squad responded to the scene.

Minidoka County Prosecutor Lance Stevenson is reviewing the case and said Friday that he expects the investigation to be complete soon.

Stevenson was asked to oversee the case after Twin Falls County Prosecutor Grant Loebs recused himself due to a conflict of interest. He will decide whether law enforcement officials acted appropriately.

The shooting took place after a pursuit by Jerome County Sheriff's deputies.

The Magic Valley Critical Task Force, made up of all local law enforcement agencies, was deployed after the incident and the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigator.