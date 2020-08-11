Police recover body from canyon

JEROME — Search crews were able to recover a body from the Snake River Canyon after the person apparently drove off the road deliberately.
The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office said the person drove into the canyon at the overlook next to the Perrine Bridge at about 9 p.m. Sunday. The incident is believed to have been a suicide.
Officials recovered the person’s body but had not contacted family members as of late Monday morning.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.