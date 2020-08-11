You have permission to edit this article.
Police recover body from canyon
Police recover body from canyon

JEROME — Search crews were able to recover a body from the Snake River Canyon after the person apparently drove off the road deliberately.

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office said the person drove into the canyon at the overlook next to the Perrine Bridge at about 9 p.m. Sunday. The incident is believed to have been a suicide.

Officials recovered the person’s body but had not contacted family members as of late Monday morning.

Need help?

Evidence shows that suicide is not inevitable for anyone, and that lives can be saved with mental health support. If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, help is less than a moment away. Call the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at 208-398-4357 or the national hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text 741741 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org for free, confidential support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

