TWIN FALLS — Police cleared an officer of wrongdoing after what turned out to be an altered photo appeared to show him looking at inappropriate photos in his police car.
A photo showing the officer watching what appears to be a YouTube video in his parked car was posted in a Facebook group last week.
An altered version of the photo changed the content on the computer screen. The result is blurry but suggests the officer may have been looking at pornographic photos.
Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury said the officer had been on his computer trying to assist his daughter after she broke the key fob to her vehicle. He had been searching for a video on how to repair the device.
"He would have done the same for any citizen," Kingsbury said.
The person who posted the original photo contacted Twin Falls Police and apologized for posting it on Facebook.
But the identity of the person who altered and shared the second photo may never be known, Kingsbury said.
"Photoshopping is easy to do," said Summer Brander, who owns a photography studio in Twin Falls, referring to the popular software used to edit photos.
A class on the program is offered at the high school level, she said.
Brander explained it would be possible for anyone with a bit of computer savvy to find an image on the internet, copy it and paste it on top of the laptop monitor in the original photo to create the altered version.
"It happens a lot more than people think," she said.
On Monday, Twin Falls Police posted the original photo and the altered version side-by-side on Facebook with a detailed explanation of the related investigation.
That investigation involved speaking to the officer in the photo, conducting a search of the officer's computer internet search history, and the department's internal server records.
"We confirmed that the officer spent a few minutes conducting searches at the time in question on how to repair a vehicle key fob or where to buy a new one," the Facebook post reads.
That's what the original photo shows.
"The City of Twin Falls and the Twin Falls Police Department have very strict guidelines over the use of their computer equipment," the Facebook post reads.
"It is the policy of the Twin Falls Police Department that members shall use information technology resources, including computers, software and systems, that are issued or maintained by the Department in a professional manner and in accordance with this policy," the policy, titled "Information Technology Use," states. "The Department reserves the right to access, audit and disclose, for whatever reason, any message, including attachments, and any information accessed, transmitted, received or reviewed over any technology that is issued or maintained by the Department."
Kingsbury said some people wish to portray police organizations in a negative way.
He considers the incident closed.
"We have these tools," he said. "And we use them to help."
Just another glaring example of the impish irreverence in current popular culture toward our "men and women in blue" who put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect us. To the mature minded it's boorish, and not even the least bit amusing.
