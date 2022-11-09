Police: Paul man chased neighbors with machete and garden hoe

PAUL — A local man was arrested after police said he chased a neighbor with a machete.

Matilde J. Centeno-Rojas, 65, is charged with one count of felony aggravated assault.

Centeno-Rojas has pleaded not guilty and a preliminary hearing is scheduled in the case at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in Minidoka County Magistrate Court, according to court documents.

Police said they responded Nov. 5 to the home of a man who said that Centeno-Rojas came at him earlier that week with a knife, which made him fear for his life and run to his car.

The man said Centeno-Rojas had also tried to run him over with his truck and he gave police a surveillance video from a recently installed camera that showed Centeno-Rojas driving towards the man’s car, but no impact occurred.

A neighbor who lived in the same apartment complex said he was chased on Oct. 31 by Centeno-Rojas, who had a stick.

The man said several people at the apartment building had issues with Centeno-Rojas and that he’d also tried to run over other people.

When police questioned Centeno-Rojas, he denied trying to run over anyone with his truck but said he had chased people with a machete and with a garden hoe. Police did not find the machete but found the garden hoe in his truck.

Centeno-Rojas said he had problems with his neighbors and they had attacked him in the past and that they wanted to take his documents and Mexican passport from him.

He told police he had chased people with the hoe and machete in self-defense.