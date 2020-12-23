Police officer who offered 'good vibes' gets community support as he battles cancer

“We are part of a team on this,” O’Donnell said.

The department has put Team183 stickers on patrol vehicles and other emergency departments in the area have followed suit, he said.

“It’s just a way to show support and keep him in our thoughts and prayers at all times,” O’Donnell said.

As of Tuesday $12,225 had been raised.

“Please make sure to tell everyone thank you. It means the world to me,” Wilson said.

He has been home for nearly a year and fellow officers are constantly checking in on him, he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before his 22 years at the Twin Falls Police Department, he was an officer for 14 years at other departments in Idaho and California.

Wilson said over the years he watched and took an interest in younger officers’ careers.

“I take a lot of pride in doing things the right way and hopefully I’ve been able to help some of them along,” he said.

While Wilson is known at TFPD for mentoring other officers, he also spent time helping with worthy causes in the community.