Police officer who offered 'good vibes' gets community support as he battles cancer

TWIN FALLS —After 22 years on the force, Lt. John K. Wilson is known in the Twin Falls Police Department for mentoring younger officers and for supporting good causes in the community.
Now, people are returning the good deeds.
Wilson, 60, has been battling pancreatic cancer for nearly a year. The Twin Falls Police Department is banding together to raise money to help him.
“He has been a supporter of and mentor to many of us throughout the years at the police department,” said Officer J.P. O’Donnell, who spearheaded the fundraiser. “John is the type of person who would do this for us and at this point there isn’t much we can do for him, but we want to help any way we can.”
The fundraiser — a GoFundMe called #Team183 – Support John K. Wilson’s cancer battle — will help with Wilson’s medical and travel costs. Wilson’s badge number is 183.
Wilson said the money will help make the coming months more comfortable and ease the worry.
“But more than anything it helps on an emotional level,” he said.
Wilson will likely retire next month, O’Donnell said.
The department also adopted the phrase: “In this family, nobody fights alone,” he said.
“We are part of a team on this,” O’Donnell said.
The department has put Team183 stickers on patrol vehicles and other emergency departments in the area have followed suit, he said.
“It’s just a way to show support and keep him in our thoughts and prayers at all times,” O’Donnell said.
As of Tuesday $12,225 had been raised.
“Please make sure to tell everyone thank you. It means the world to me,” Wilson said.
He has been home for nearly a year and fellow officers are constantly checking in on him, he said.
Before his 22 years at the Twin Falls Police Department, he was an officer for 14 years at other departments in Idaho and California.
Wilson said over the years he watched and took an interest in younger officers’ careers.
“I take a lot of pride in doing things the right way and hopefully I’ve been able to help some of them along,” he said.
While Wilson is known at TFPD for mentoring other officers, he also spent time helping with worthy causes in the community.
Wilson said Twin Falls was always his second home growing up and he has fond memories of spending time on his grandfather’s farm here.
“Twin Falls is everything that I hoped it would be when we moved here,” he said.
O’Donnell describes Wilson as a very honorable man. “And he has quite a sense of humor and wit.”
He also has a remarkable ability to spout sport statistics and other random facts from memory, he said.
“He is also very kind and he is always nice to people,” O’Donnell said. “He’s someone who has done so much for the community.”
Wilson began several rounds of chemotherapy treatment in February and there were initial indications that the treatment was working, but the tumor learned to adjust, according fundraiser update.
He found out in November during a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota that the tumor had adapted to the latest treatment and was aggressively growing. He is now experiencing cancer symptoms like weight loss and stomach pain and surgery is not an option. At this point the chemo has been stopped, the fundraiser page says.
He is now undergoing radiation treatment at St. Luke’s Cancer Institute in Twin Falls to hopefully shrink the tumor and provide comfort.
Wilson said although the cancer diagnosis “was stunning” and he never thought in a million years that he’d get cancer because of his healthy lifestyle, he still “looks for the silver lining in the cloud.”