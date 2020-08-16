Police: No foul play initially seen after body found near Centennial Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — No evidence of foul play was found during an initial investigation after the discovery of a body on Canyon Springs Road on Sunday afternoon near Centennial Park, police said.

According to Cpl. Steven Gassert, the Twin Falls Police Department was called to the scene at about noon. Few details were being released by the department Sunday night but Gassert said that initial findings indicated that there was not foul play involved, although “we are very preliminary in our investigation.”

Law officers blocked traffic into Centennial Park and Canyon Springs Golf Course for about four hours, as well as out of the canyon for a short period of time, Gassert said.

He said it is understandable if the blockage caused frustration for area residents, but “it’s what we had to do in order to conduct our investigation.”

Gassert said it is likely the department will release additional details of the incident Monday.

The Twin Falls Police Department was assisted by the Twin Falls Fire Department, Twin Falls County Sheriffs Department and Magic Valley Paramedics.

