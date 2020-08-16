You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: No foul play initially seen after body found near Centennial Park
0 comments
breaking

Police: No foul play initially seen after body found near Centennial Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Twin Falls Police Car

A Twin Falls Police car.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — No evidence of foul play was found during an initial investigation after the discovery of a body on Canyon Springs Road on Sunday afternoon near Centennial Park, police said.

According to Cpl. Steven Gassert, the Twin Falls Police Department was called to the scene at about noon. Few details were being released by the department Sunday night but Gassert said that initial findings indicated that there was not foul play involved, although “we are very preliminary in our investigation.”

Law officers blocked traffic into Centennial Park and Canyon Springs Golf Course for about four hours, as well as out of the canyon for a short period of time, Gassert said.

He said it is understandable if the blockage caused frustration for area residents, but “it’s what we had to do in order to conduct our investigation.”

Gassert said it is likely the department will release additional details of the incident Monday.

The Twin Falls Police Department was assisted by the Twin Falls Fire Department, Twin Falls County Sheriffs Department and Magic Valley Paramedics.

0 comments
0
0
0
6
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News