Police mum regarding Heyburn police officer-involved shooting on Saturday

RUPERT — Police are releasing few details about an officer-involved shooting over the weekend in Minidoka County.

The Twin Falls Police Department was called to the scene as part of the Critical Incident Task Force, Police Lt. Justin Dimond said, sometime on Saturday morning on Idaho Highway 25 outside of Rupert.

“A suspect is in custody,” Dimond said. “And there is no continuing threat to the public.”

The suspect was arrested in Minidoka County, he said.

Dimond said he could not release whether there were any injuries or whether the Heyburn police officer or the suspect was the shooter.

He also said he could not release the officer or suspect’s name.

The Critical Incident Task Force includes all area law enforcement agencies and is deployed during officer-involved shootings or other incidences involving officers, Dimond said.

The Twin Falls Police Department was the lead agency in this case and was assisted by Jerome and Gooding county agencies and the Idaho State Police.

