Police: Meridian man arrested for shooting at cars on I-84

JEROME — Police say a Meridian man was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple felony counts after firing shots at passing cars on Interstate 84.

Braddley D.W. Tannehill, 34, was charged with felony aggravated assault and felony assault or battery on certain personnel after he was stopped in the east end of Jerome County, Idaho State Police said in a statement.

Police received several reports of shots being fired from a vehicle on Interstate 84 early Wednesday. An ISP trooper caught up to the eastbound pickup as it crossed into Jerome County, the statement said. The trooper then reported coming under fire.

Multiple agencies joined the pursuit of the suspect vehicle as more shots were fired toward officers, ISP said. At about 3:30 a.m., the pickup came to a stop with the aid of spike strips at milepost 192.

Tannehill and a female passenger were taken into custody without further incident, the statement said. No shots were fired by law enforcement.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office is leading an investigation by a Critical Incident Task Force.

