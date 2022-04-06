 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police: Meridian man arrested for shooting at cars on I-84

  • 0
Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 Alison Smith

JEROME — Police say a Meridian man was arrested Wednesday and charged with multiple felony counts after firing shots at passing cars on Interstate 84.

Braddley D.W. Tannehill, 34, was charged with felony aggravated assault and felony assault or battery on certain personnel after he was stopped in the east end of Jerome County, Idaho State Police said in a statement.

Police received several reports of shots being fired from a vehicle on Interstate 84 early Wednesday. An ISP trooper caught up to the eastbound pickup as it crossed into Jerome County, the statement said. The trooper then reported coming under fire.

Multiple agencies joined the pursuit of the suspect vehicle as more shots were fired toward officers, ISP said. At about 3:30 a.m., the pickup came to a stop with the aid of spike strips at milepost 192.

Tannehill and a female passenger were taken into custody without further incident, the statement said. No shots were fired by law enforcement.

People are also reading…

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office is leading an investigation by a Critical Incident Task Force.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comings and goings 2022

Comings and goings 2022

In the past three months, owners have shuttered three businesses in the Magic Valley. One, however, will be returning.

Watch Now: Related Video

The ‘rasps’ from these lobsters can be heard from nearly two miles away

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News