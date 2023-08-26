A Castleford student was charged Tuesday with sexual exploitation of a child and possessing a weapon on school grounds, reports say.

A school resource officer said he received a news tip that Alejandro Hernandez-Sanchez, 18, had shown a gun at school the week before, and confronted him, court records show.

And, after finding a 9 mm handgun under the driver’s seat of Hernandez-Sanchez’s vehicle, and taking him to the Castleford school office, reports say the school resource officer received a phone call from law enforcement officers reporting Sanchez’s possible involvement with enticing a 14-year-old Cassia County girl to send nude photos to him.

A search of his phone yielded 200 sex-abuse related photos, including some of the Cassia County victim, court records say.

Hernandez-Sanchez is being held on $100,000 bond on the sexual exploitation charge, and was given a citation for allegedly bringing the gun to school, records say.

“All steps were taken to ensure student safety,” Principal Chuck Day said. The affidavit of probable cause doesn’t mention any students being in danger.

A Sept. 1 preliminary hearing has been set.

In other news involving sex-related charges, a man has been sentenced by a Jerome County judge to five to 15 years prison for a sex crime for a minor child, although the court will retain jurisdiction of the case.

Antonio Cortes-Silva, 41, was originally charged with four charges including sex abuse and sexual battery of a minor in a case filed in August 2021. One of the sex abuse charges was dismissed by a judge and in a plea agreement on Jan. 27, Cortes-Silva agreed to plead guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor and a separate sex abuse case was dropped.

Jerome Deputy Prosecutor Sam Beus argued for a prison sentence while defense attorney Peter M. Hatch urged Judge Rosemary Emory to institute probation.

Judge Rosemary Emory decided on the prison term, but gave Cortes-Silva a rider, where if he successfully completes programs he can avoid prison, depending on Emory’s discretion.

In other court-related news involving sex-crime charges against minors, a jury trial for a Hazelton man accused of six felony charges has been vacated.

Phillip Morrill, 36, has been charged with two counts of lewd conduct,three counts of sexual battery against children and a count of sex abuse, for offenses that allegedly took place from Jan. 1, 2021, to Feb. 10, 2023.

He was initially held on a $150,000 bond but that was reduced to $50,000 with court compliance, including regular drug testing.

A status conference has been set for Oct. 23.

Jedediah James Mortensen, 36, of Jerome, is facing 10 counts of felony sexual exploitation of a child, after law officers said he had access to inappropriate images of minor children on his phone.

A cloud service for his cell phone company told law enforcement officers last year that they had found inappropriate images of prepubescent and minor children that were associated with his phone number. On Aug. 9, a search warrant was issued for Mortensen’s residence.

Court records said that Mortensen first told police that he didn’t think having the photos was illegal, but then admitted that it was illegal.

Bond has been set for $75,000, and an Aug. 18 preliminary hearing was vacated.

Angel Antonio Lopez, 19, of Jerome was charged with three counts of lewd conduct with a child under 16 and one count of having child sexually exploitative material in incidents alleged to have taken place in 2022.

He has posted a $50,000 bond and a jury trial is set for Nov. 1.

Jack David Shepherd, 62, of Twin Falls, faces a charge of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 in an incident that is alleged to have taken place this year. He is being held on a $500,000 bond and an Aug. 25 preliminary hearing has been set.

Edgar Jorge Sanchez-Aguilar, 19, was charged with lewd conduct with a child under 16 and rape after an incident police say occurred Aug. 5 in Buhl.

He has posted a $75,000 bond and a preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 29.