A Montana man was found with stolen bank checks and threw a stolen handgun out a window of his vehicle Sunday after a short pursuit in Twin Falls, police say.

Adam Russell Freeman, 38, of Helena, Montana, faces nine charges, among them grand theft, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, drug possession and attempting to flee officers. Plus, he was tased when police said he was uncooperative, police say.

Freeman's GMC pickup, seen traveling at a high rate of speed, was first pulled over by a police officer at a gas station near Washington Street and Addison Avenue. When the officer told him to move his vehicle forward 100 feet so it wouldn’t interfere with customers, Freeman drove down an alleyway and kept going, records say.

A pursuit began, ending a short distance later on the 200 block of Richardson Drive, where the officer saw Freeman throw a dark object out the window which landed in a canal, police reports say. A gun that had been reported stolen was later recovered.

Bank checks belonging to a pair of Montana residents were located in the vehicle, reports say, and when they were contacted, they said they had ordered them through the mail and hadn’t received them.

In addition, drugs were found in the pickup, reports say, as well as an open can of beer.

A police officer used a Taser when Freeman repeatedly acted as though he was going to push himself off the ground and flee, reports say.

Freeman is being held on $200,000 bond and a preliminary hearing has been set for May 26.

