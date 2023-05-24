A Twin Falls man has been charged with threatening another man with a handgun in February after an argument at a Twin Falls bar, police say.

Twin Falls police said James Rollins, 60, hit the man over the shoulder with a pool cue at about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Klover Klub, 402 Main Ave. N., and when the man pursued Rollins out of the bar, Rollins took a shooting-style stance while holding a handgun, causing the man to retreat inside, according to a police report.

Police used security footage from the bar to track Rollins, who was arrested this month.

Rollins, who is charged with aggravated assault and battery, is being held on $10,000 bond and faces a June 2 preliminary hearing.