TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man was taken into custody Wednesday morning after driving erratically and at excessive speeds, prompting a law enforcement officer to perform a PIT maneuver on his vehicle, police say.

A Filer police officer attempted to perform a traffic stop on Tyler James Walton, 30, at 10:13 a.m. when he sped off in his silver Acura at a high rate of speed, according to a news release from the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office.

Filer officers pursued the vehicle on U.S. Highway 30 until it entered Twin Falls city limits and terminated the pursuit.

Twin Falls Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Twin Falls Police Department officers located the car within the city and kept up the pursuit, as the driver's actions continued to cause safety concerns, the release said. Speeds at times reached between 60 and 100 mph, said spokesperson Lori Stewart.

A Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle when it was safe, near mile marker 3 on Idaho Highway 50, the release said, and the vehicle came to a stop.

Walton ran a short distance before being apprehended, police said.

He was charged with eluding officers. In addition, Walton had warrants for 2nd degree stalking and two counts of protection order violations, police say.

A female passenger in the vehicle was released.