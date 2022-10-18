Police: Man faces assault charges after firing gun

TWIN FALLS — A man faces aggravated assault charges after shooting a gun in the direction of a person after a fight, court records say.

Jesse Ortiz-Meda, 35, of Twin Falls was arrested the night of June 19 after a fight between him and two relatives inside a tint shop on the 2400 block of Kimberly Road, police said. Ortiz-Meda fired the gun twice toward a man who was leaving the building, court records say.

No one was injured but gunshots hit the business’s front window.

Police reviewed surveillance video and concluded that the fight was a “mutual combat situation” and that Ortiz-Meda wasn’t being threatened when he fired the weapon.

Ortiz-Meda told police that he was defending himself, court records said.

Ortiz-Meda has posted a $25,000 bond, and his preliminary hearing has been rescheduled several times. The next preliminary hearing date is Nov. 4.