Police: Man crashes car into Twin Falls house after police chase

TWIN FALLS — A motorist led law enforcement officers on a wild chase Sept. 1 and crashed his car into a house, according to court records.

Michael Lawrence Kenner Jr., 41, was charged with eluding police officers and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Court records said Kenner fled police during an attempted traffic stop at 3:30 p.m. near Falls Avenue and Fillmore Street in Twin Falls.

Speeds reached 65 mph in areas where the posted speed limit was 25 mph, police said.

Kenner's black Mazda struck another vehicle near the Campus Commons, on the 600 block of Filer Avenue, and the pursuit continued to 10th Avenue East.

Police lost sight of Kenner's vehicle, court records say, but police officers moments later saw Kenner running along a canal in the 1700 block of Ninth Avenue East. Police arrested him and were led to the 1700 block of Poplar Avenue, where police said Kenner crashed his car into a house. The amount of damage the house received wasn't indicated in court records.

Police officers found two firearms — a 9 mm handgun and a .22 revolver — in the vehicle, along with ammunition and a bag that contained trace amounts of marijuana.

Kenner, who said he was homeless, is being held on a $150,000 bond and a public defender has been appointed to represent him.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Sept. 16.