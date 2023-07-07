A Twin Falls man is charged with multiple felonies after he was accused of beating a woman and breaking the windshield of her car, court records say.

Joshua Christopher Vermillion, 24, is charged with aggravated battery, strangulation, burglary and misdemeanor malicious injury to property after a June 26 incident and is being held on $25,000 bond, records say.

The woman notified police about the incident on June 30 when swelling around her eye worsened, records say.

The victim told a Twin Falls Police officer that she went to Vermillion’s house in Twin Falls at about 7 a.m. and Vermillion, an acquaintance of hers, told her she made a mistake by coming to his house. As she left and walked toward her vehicle, Vermillion punched her, causing to fall to the ground, she said.

He then put his forearm on her neck and pressed his weight on it to the point she couldn’t breathe, she told the officer. He then broke the windshield on her car with a pole or board, prompting the woman to break a window on Vermillion’s vehicle with a rock.

The attack continued, she said, when she went to get into her car and Vermillion slammed her foot into her vehicle’s door and took her key fob.

Vermillion has a preliminary hearing set for July 14.

Due to the incident, Vermillion was also charged with probation violation that was due to a September 2019 incident where he attempted to elude a police officer in his vehicle, and crashed his car in the attempt.

