TWIN FALLS — A man broke into a man’s house Wednesday and fell asleep on a bed in the basement, police say.

Then things got really ugly when police say he spat into a law officer’s face.

James Michael Kerr, 39, appeared to be highly intoxicated when officers responded to the scene at 12:23 a.m. in the 400 block of Elm Street North in Twin Falls, court records say. Upon police officers waking him up, Kerr insisted he was in the Twin Falls County Jail.

Upon checking, police learned he had been released from the jail Tuesday.

Because he didn't immediately try to leave the house, police officers told Kerry he would be arrested for unlawful entry, but Kerr resisted law officers, and when he was partially seated in a patrol car, he spat into a police officer’s face, which prompted him to be charged with felony battery on a police officer, court records say.

He is also charged with resisting officers and malicious injury to property.

The suspect broke into a basement window to gain access to the house, cutting his hand in the process, records say.

Kerr has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 10.