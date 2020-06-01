Police looking for truck and livestock trailer involved in crash with motorcycle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — Police are looking for a gray truck that left the scene of an crash Sunday evening at the southwest edge of town.

The truck, possibly a Ford or Dodge, was westbound with a tan livestock trailer in tow at about 7 p.m. on South Hills Road (3600 North), the Twin Falls Police Department says on its Facebook page. The crash, at Washington Street South, injured a motorcycle rider.

There is possible damage to the left side of the livestock trailer, the Facebook post says. Police closed the intersection for a time to investigate.

Police have not released any more details. Please contact Detective Strassner at 208-735-4357 with any information.

