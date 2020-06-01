Police looking for truck and livestock trailer involved in crash with motorcycle
Police looking for truck and livestock trailer involved in crash with motorcycle

Crash injures motorcycle rider

Twin Falls police Sunday evening closed the intersection at South Hills Road and Washington Street South to investigate a truck vs. motorcycle crash. The driver of the truck — a gray Ford or Dodge pulling a tan livestock trailer — left the scene of the injury accident. 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TWIN FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT

TWIN FALLS — Police are looking for a gray truck that left the scene of an crash Sunday evening at the southwest edge of town.

The truck, possibly a Ford or Dodge, was westbound with a tan livestock trailer in tow at about 7 p.m. on South Hills Road (3600 North), the Twin Falls Police Department says on its Facebook page. The crash, at Washington Street South, injured a motorcycle rider.

There is possible damage to the left side of the livestock trailer, the Facebook post says. Police closed the intersection for a time to investigate.

Police have not released any more details. Please contact Detective Strassner at 208-735-4357 with any information.

