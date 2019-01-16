TWIN FALLS — A registered sex offender in Jerome County has been found guilty of sexual battery with a minor and is still facing Twin Falls County charges of possessing sexually exploitative material involving a child.
Travis Clayton Mifflin, 29, was arrested in summer 2018 after a 16-year-old girl told law enforcement that the two had been having sex. The case is being prosecuted in two separate counties.
On Monday, Mifflin was sentenced in Jerome County to serve six to 14 years, with credit for 166 days, in the Idaho Department of Correction. According to court records, Mifflin was charged last year with two felony counts of sexual battery of a minor child 16-17 years old, sexual contact but not defined as lewd. He was found guilty of one count, but the other one was dismissed.
Now, Mifflin faces six felony counts in Twin Falls County of willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 25.
According to the affidavit for his arrest in Jerome County, the 16-year-old girl lived in Twin Falls and had met Mifflin through a mutual friend. They began sending messages to each other over Snapchat, and eventually developed a relationship. The two reportedly had sex at Mifflin’s residence in Jerome County, where he lived with his grandmother. He was 28 years old when the offenses occurred, between May and July 2018.
Meanwhile, the Twin Falls Police Department said it also began investigating Mifflin in July after the girl’s mother reported the relationship to police.
Mifflin was previously convicted of sexual abuse of a child under 16 years old in 2008. This time, his parole and probation officer had discovered partially nude photos of the girl on Mifflin’s phone. Police found 43 different photographs of the girl.
According to court documents, Mifflin’s parole officer told the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office that he was not supposed to have any contact with minors and he was supposed to have approval before entering any relationship.
The 16-year-old told police that there was also an 18-year-old female friend in the relationship, but the two had never had sex together, according to an affidavit by the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office.
The girl also said that she had sent Mifflin the photos via Snapchat, but she thought he wouldn’t have them anymore. She was aware of his sex offender status at the time.
Mifflin told police he thought the girl was 18 years old.
