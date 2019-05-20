Sandra Rios-Chavez

Rios-Chavez

 COURTESY OF IDAHO STATE POLICE

JEROME — An Amber Alert has been issued for a teenager believed to have been abducted from Jerome County by her former boyfriend, officials say.

Idaho State Police said in a statement that the FBI is looking for 17-year-old Sandra Rios-Chavez of Jerome, who may have been forcibly kidnapped by Miguel Rodriguez-Perez, 18, of Jerome around 6 p.m. Sunday in the Wendy's parking lot at 2816 S. Lincoln Ave. Rios-Chavez may be wearing her issued Wendy's restaurant uniform.

Rodriquez-Perez is known to drive a 2015 black Audi A4 sedan with an Idaho license plate of 2J83179. He may be driving toward Las Vegas or Arizona.

According to the Jerome Police Department, Perez has a past history of domestic violence and a current no-contact order was in effect against him. The department said it is believed Rios-Chavez may be in danger and the Jerome Police Department is working with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies to locate her.

Miguel R. Rodriguez-Perez

Rodriguez-Perez

 COURTESY OF IDAHO STATE POLICE

Anyone with information on Rios-Chavez’ whereabouts should contact the Jerome Police Department at 208-324-4328 or 911 immediately.

Vehicle picture

Miguel Rodriguez-Perez may be driving this 2015 black Audi A4 toward Arizona or Nevada, police say.

 COURTESY OF IDAHO STATE POLICE

Additional information provided by police:

VICTIM

Name: Sandra Janet Rios-Chavez

Age: 17

Sex: Female

Race: Hispanic

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 5'3"

Weight: 122 pounds

Clothing: Last seen wearing a Wendy's uniform with a grey sweater

SUSPECT

Name: Miguel R. Rodriguez-Perez

Age: 18

Sex: Male

Race: Hispanic

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Height: 6' 0"

Weight: 180 pounds

Identifying Features: Tattoo on left and right arms.

Clothing: Unknown

VEHICLE

Color: Black

Year: 2015

Make: Audi

Model: A4

Style: 4D

License#: 2J83179

State: Idaho

Direction of Travel: May be driving towards Las Vegas, NV.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
1
5
9

Tags

Load comments