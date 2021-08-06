Police investigating Twin Falls crash that sent 3 to hospitals

TWIN FALLS — Police are investigating and three people are in hospitals after a car crashed into a concrete barrier Thursday near O'Leary Middle School.
Idaho State Police said Friday that a trooper saw a white sedan traveling at a very high speed at 12:39 a.m. Thursday. The trooper attempted to make a traffic stop near Elizabeth Bouevard and Cypress Way, but the car continued and crashed into a barrier at Elizabeth and Carriage Lane.
The driver, a 21-year-old man from Twin Falls, was taken by air ambulance to an Idaho Falls hospital. Two teen boys were passengers in the vehicle. Both were taken by ground ambulance to a Twin Falls hospital. The extent of their injuries is not available at this time.
ISP said it continues to investigate the incident working with Twin Falls Police. No other information has been released.