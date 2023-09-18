An individual was found deceased Sunday afternoon in Jerome County and foul play is suspected, police say.

Later that day, police received a report of an attempted robbery at the College of Southern Idaho and are investigating whether the two incidents are related.

According to a news release from the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, deputies conducted a welfare check at about 3 p.m. at a residence on Bob Barton Road. The homeowner was found to be deceased, and the sheriff's office, along with the Idaho State Police, are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.

The person's vehicle was missing from the scene but has since been located, and the identity of the person is not being released pending notification of next of kin, the release said.

In the attempted robbery at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls, a man in his 30s approached a woman at about 7:30 p.m. near the pickleball courts and demanded money, her phone and a vehicle, said Lt. Craig Stotts.

Three men who were playing disc golf nearby saw that the woman was in distress and came to her aid, prompting the man to give back her phone and walk away.

The man had short red hair, wore glasses and had some missing teeth. He wore a gray shirt, pants, and had a flame tattoo on his right arm.

It is believed that the man carried a weapon, although Stotts said he didn’t believe the man openly displayed it.

The incident prompted CSI to issue a shelter-in-place order at about 8 p.m. The order expired at 6 a.m. Monday when normal business operations resumed on campus, according to CSI’s Facebook page.

Stotts said the police department is looking into whether the incident is connected with the Jerome death. He said law enforcement is trying to glean more clues by looking at security camera footage and he asks anyone with information to contact the police.

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more information at this time, Sheriff George Oppedyk told the Times-News, citing the ongoing information.