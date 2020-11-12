Police investigate the deaths of 2 people Thursday in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Police say they found two bodies Thursday morning after being dispatched to a home on Washington Street North.
Twin Falls Police Lt. Craig Stotts told the Times-News that a man and a woman were deceased but declined to give any more information.
Police vehicles and a Twin Falls County coroner's vehicle were seen at 10 a.m. on Washington near Caswell Avenue West.
Stotts said there is no danger to the community.
The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating. Next of kin have not been notified.
