Police investigate the deaths of 2 people Thursday in Twin Falls
breaking

Police line, yellow caution tape, crime strock
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Police say they found two bodies Thursday morning after being dispatched to a home on Washington Street North.

Twin Falls Police Lt. Craig Stotts told the Times-News that a man and a woman were deceased but declined to give any more information.

Police vehicles and a Twin Falls County coroner's vehicle were seen at 10 a.m. on Washington near Caswell Avenue West.

Stotts said there is no danger to the community.

The Twin Falls Police Department is investigating. Next of kin have not been notified.

Chad and Lori Daybell — charged with conspiring to hide the bodies of two missing children in a case connected to their doomsday beliefs and the mysterious deaths of their previous spouses — will stand trial together, an Idaho judge said Thursday.

