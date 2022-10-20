Police ID man who died in office-involved shooting

TWIN FALLS — Police have released the name of the man who died in an officer-involved shooting after a high-speed chase in August.

Caleb Tussey, 24, of Twin Falls died Aug. 26 after shots were fired in a field north of Buhl, police announced Thursday.

The Jerome County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency through the Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force.

A news release from the sheriff’s office came 55 days after the shooting and doesn’t give an explanation for the delay. The sheriff’s office has cited the case as being an ongoing investigation.

Tussey, police say, was a passenger in a silver Hyundai Sonata driven by 18-year-old Sydney Gibson. The chase in the early morning hours led police from Filer — where police say Tussey pulled a gun on an individual — to Twin Falls, then to Buhl on U.S. Highway 30.

The chase involved speeds in excess of 120 mph, police said, and ended in a field when the vehicle got stuck in a ditch, court records say.

Tyrel Hudson, who was then a deputy for the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office, testified Oct. 7 during Gibson’s preliminary hearing that on a couple of occasions during the pursuit, he saw a look of “anger” from the passenger now identified as Tussey.

Gem County Prosecutor Erik Thomson will review the case and determine whether law officers acted properly during the shooting once the investigation is complete. Jerome County Sheriff's Capt. Gary Taylor said Wednesday that the investigation is almost complete, with officers still waiting for the results of ballistic tests.

Tussey had a troubled past, compiling a long list of offenses when he was a juvenile. He pleaded guilty to possession of meth in 2017 and served a prison sentence.

Gibson, meanwhile, has two speeding violations on her Idaho record before being charged with eluding officers after the August chase.