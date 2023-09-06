A 72-year-old man charged with attempted murder told police that he committed the crime because he became annoyed at the victim sitting in his car and being on the phone every time he and his wife would walk past him at a city park, court records say.

William R. Butler, of Hailey, was charged in the Friday morning shooting at Lions Park in Hailey, police say.

Butler was arrested Saturday by Blaine County Sheriff’s Office deputies after a resident came forward with dash cam footage taken just after the shooting that led police to Butler’s vehicle, records say.

Butler told police that he headed to the park Friday morning with the intention of shooting the victim, Michael A. Bosse, 34, from Hailey, records say. Butler said that over several weeks he became annoyed at Bosse’s actions when he and his wife walked their dogs at the park.

Bosse, who was shot once in the head, was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise on Saturday and later transferred to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

Law officers executed a search warrant at Butler’s house and found the gun they suspect was used in the shooting, a Ruger .22-caliber pistol, along with a suppressor, which reduces the sound of gunshots, records say.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Sept. 19 and bail has not been set, court records say.