A high-speed pursuit ended early Sunday morning after a motorist deliberately collided with a deputy’s vehicle in two separate incidents, police say.

The motorist, Adrian Eduardo Velasco-Malagon, 18, is facing two counts of eluding police officers, two counts of aggravated battery, along with drug charges, records say.

Velasco-Malagon fled from an Idaho State Police trooper after he made a traffic stop at about 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 30, court records say. Other law enforcement officers joined in the pursuit that at times reached speeds of 100 mph.

A deputy saw the vehicle, a GMC Yukon, turn into a gravel driveway near 4000 N. 2600 E., and a Twin Falls County Sheriff’s deputy pulled in behind it and activated his emergency lights.

Velasco-Malagon then put his vehicle into reverse and struck the patrol vehicle, then drove through a yard to get back onto 2600 East, according to court records.

The deputy continued his chase and at one time was preparing to do a PIT maneuver in an attempt to use his vehicle to get the Yukon to spin out, when the Yukon abruptly turned left, again striking the law enforcement vehicle.

The chase ended at 2740 E. 3700 N. west of Twin Falls, as law enforcement officers were preparing to place spike strips in the road. The Yukon stopped and a man jumped out of the passenger seat and fled into a field.

Velasco-Malagon also stepped out of the vehicle and put his hands in the air and later apologized to police, records say.

Police said they found drug paraphernalia and open containers of beer in the vehicle.

Velasco-Malagon is being held on a $200,000 bond and a preliminary hearing has been set for March 24.

The passenger who fled police is expected to be charged with obstruction but charges had not shown up in electronic court records as of Tuesday afternoon.