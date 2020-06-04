Police find driver involved in fatal motorcycle crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The driver of the truck and trailer involved in a fatal Sunday crash with a motorcycle has come forward to police.

Police asked for help identifying the truck that was in the crash at South Hills Road.

They later said the driver came forward and the investigation into the crash continues. Police did not identify the driver or say if he or she may face any charges.

"Without the assistance from our community, this crime may have went unsolved," Twin Falls Police said on Facebook. "We thank you and appreciate our community."

The crash killed Gary Griggs, 56, of Twin Falls who hit the truck's livestock trailer after the truck failed to yield at the intersection with Washington Street South, police said Monday.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 4 Angry 2