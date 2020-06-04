Police find driver involved in fatal motorcycle crash
Motorcycle rider dies after crash with truck

Twin Falls police Sunday evening closed the intersection at South Hills Road and Washington Street South to investigate a truck vs. motorcycle crash. The driver of the truck — a gray Ford or Dodge pulling a tan livestock trailer — left the scene of the injury accident. The motorcyclist, Gary Griggs, 56, of Twin Falls died Monday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TWIN FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT

TWIN FALLS — The driver of the truck and trailer involved in a fatal Sunday crash with a motorcycle has come forward to police.

Police asked for help identifying the truck that was in the crash at South Hills Road.

They later said the driver came forward and the investigation into the crash continues. Police did not identify the driver or say if he or she may face any charges.

"Without the assistance from our community, this crime may have went unsolved," Twin Falls Police said on Facebook. "We thank you and appreciate our community."

The crash killed Gary Griggs, 56, of Twin Falls who hit the truck's livestock trailer after the truck failed to yield at the intersection with Washington Street South, police said Monday.

