Police Lights
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

TWIN FALLS — Police say alcohol may be to blame for a crash that damaged two cars and a power pole early Tuesday.

A car driven by a woman struck a parked car on Caswell Avenue West shortly after midnight, according to Lt. Terry Thueson, Twin Falls Police spokesman. The unoccupied car was pushed into a utility pole.

Police responded to the scene at 12:27 a.m. The woman driving the car and her passenger were interviewed. Officers determined alcohol was a factor in the crash, Thueson said.

Both cars had extensive damage. Idaho Power was notified and sent a crew to repair the damaged utility pole.

"There was so much debris from the wrecked vehicles and the power pole that the road was closed until about 1:45 a.m," Thueson said.

Neither the driver nor her passenger were taken by ambulance to the hospital. Thueson had no report of injuries, stating the police report had not yet been completed as of Wednesday morning.

The driver of the car was cited for driving under the influence and released, Thueson said.

The crash remains under investigation.

