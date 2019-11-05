{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. 30 crash

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said a driver accidently drove up the guy wire of a power pole Tuesday. 

 TWIN FALLS SHERIFF'S OFFICE

TWIN FALLS COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon damaged a power line.

Twin Falls County Sheriff's deputies responded to the incident on U.S. Highway 30 near 1600 East at 3:25 p.m., according to spokeswoman Lori Stewart.

There, they found a white pickup truck had run up the guy wire of a power pole.

The man had been driving west on U.S. 30. When he attempted a left turn, the pickup swung too wide and ran off the road.

The man was uninjured.

Idaho Power has responded to the scene to make necessary repairs, Stewart said.

Alcohol is suspected in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
1
3
0
1

Tags

Load comments