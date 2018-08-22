Subscribe for 33¢ / day
HANSEN — Idaho State Police is diverting traffic on Interstate 84 due to an injury crash near exit 182.

A supervisor at Southern Idaho Regional Communication Center said a westbound vehicle rolled in a construction zone at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and is blocking traffic in both directions.

Jerome County Sheriff's Office and Kimberly Police Department have also responded. Fire and medical personnel are also on the scene.

More information will be posted at Magicvalley.com as it becomes available.

