A Burley man died Friday night after his car was struck by a vehicle driven by a teenage driver who crossed the centerline on U.S. Highway 30 west of Burley, police say.

The 46-year-old man was westbound in a Chrysler 200 at 7:06 p.m. at milepost 255.5 when he was struck by an eastbound Pontiac G6 without its headlights on and had crossed into the wrong lane, the Idaho State Police said.

The Pontiac also struck a Subaru Impreza driven by a 46-year-old Heyburn woman after hitting the Chrysler.

The man died after the crash and the teen was flown to a hospital by air ambulance.

Neither the teen nor the man were wearing seatbelts, police say.

The highway was blocked for more than two hours, and the incident remains under investigation by the ISP.