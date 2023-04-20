BURLEY — A 28-year-old local man was arrested Wednesday after police say he entered several homes and, at one, raped a woman at knifepoint.

Briayan Vergara was being held on felony charges of rape, battery with intent to commit a serious felony, two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of burglary, assault of a peace office and attempted kidnapping, according to a Cassia County Sheriff's Office news release on Thursday.

A woman who lives near Burley High School, told the Times-News via Facebook messenger that she was a victim. She said Vergara entered her home at 9:05 a.m., put a blanket over her 4-year-old daughter’s head, picked up the child and carried her to the front door.

The woman said Vergara looked out the front door and then put the child down and left. She said her daughter did not understand she was in danger and was talking to Vergara.

The woman’s home surveillance camera captured the incident, and she provided video footage and photos to the Times-News.

Police learned Vergara had walked throughout the city from about 6 to 11:44 a.m. Wednesday, entering houses and committing multiple crimes.

According to police records, Vergara was booked into jail at 7:56 p.m. Court records had not yet updated on Vergara on Thursday.

The Cassia County School District was notified of the incidents and took protective measures for students and staff. There was no credible safety threat for any Burley school, the release said.

The Cassia County Sheriff's Office encourages anyone with video footage of Vergara to call 208-878-2251.