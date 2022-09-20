Police arrest Rupert man for enticing a child over the internet

RUPERT — The police department has arrested a Rupert resident on enticement of a child charges.

According to a press release issued by the Rupert Police Department, Bradley Allen Pedersen, 39, was arrested on Sept. 16, with assistance from Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole officers.

According to court records, Pedersen is charged with felony counts of enticing a child through the use of the internet and attempted lewd conduct. He is also charged with six misdemeanor counts of attempted dissemination of materials hazardous to a minor.

He was arraigned Monday in Minidoka County Magistrate Court. A date for his preliminary hearing was not recorded in court documents on Tuesday.

The police department encourages everyone to report to police any suspicions of abuse towards a child in all of its forms, including abuse of a child over the internet.

Anyone with questions on how they can help protect children online or help the Rupert Police Department’s investigative unit may call 208-434-2330.