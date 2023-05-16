An armed man was shot Monday afternoon when deputies attempted to serve a protection order in Kimberly, police say.

A standoff ensued between 5 and 6 p.m. on Fafnir Drive in Kimberly, resulting in the shooting, a press release by the Idaho State Police said. The man was flown to St. Luke's Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls, where he remains in critical condition.

Information released Tuesday by the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office does not go into detail, as law enforcement officers say they don’t want to have the investigation compromised.

The Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force, composed of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies in the region, is activated after officer-involved shootings, with the aim of providing an impartial investigation.

The Idaho State Police has been named the lead investigator, and the Ada County Prosecutor's Office will review the investigation once it's complete to determine whether deputies acted within the law.