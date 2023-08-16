An argument at a Twin Falls veterinary hospital ended with a Wendell man being charged last week with aggravated assault after he showed he was carrying a concealed weapon, according to court records.

Austin James Hinton, 23, had taken his dog to Healing Hands Animal Hospital for surgery due to tumors in its mammary glands and a veterinarian spayed the dog to prevent irregular or complicated birth.

When he was picking up the animal on Aug. 10, Hinton disagreed with the need of having the dog spayed, and an employee at the clinic told police he became confrontational. After he walked outside the business, Hinton stood by the front door, then lifted his shirt to reveal a 9mm pistol and put his hand on it, according to the complaint.

The employee said she became “terrified” and yelled for other employees to call 911.

Hinton told police he was fearful for his safety because of the veterinarian walking toward him.

Hinton posted a $50,000 bond and a preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 25.