 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Police: 3 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Jerome County

  • 0

JEROME — Three people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after a head-on crash on Idaho Highway 25 in Jerome County, police say.

A 48-year-old Twin Falls woman was driving a Toyota Corolla east in the westbound lanes at about 8:23 p.m. when the vehicle was hit by a Buick Regal at milepost 3.5, according to the Idaho State Police.

The driver of the Toyota was wearing her seatbelt and was flown to a hospital. Two occupants of the Buick, a 32-year-old female driver and a 69-year-old male passenger, both from Jerome, were driven to a hospital by ambulance. Both were wearing seatbelts, police said.

Traffic was blocked for 1½ hours.

The ISP was assisted at the scene by the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Police Department and the Idaho Transportation Department.

People are also reading…

The ISP is investigating the crash.

Police lights
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The new royal ‘Fab Four’ pose for one of a kind photo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News