Police: 3 taken to hospital after head-on crash in Jerome County

JEROME — Three people were taken to the hospital Sunday night after a head-on crash on Idaho Highway 25 in Jerome County, police say.

A 48-year-old Twin Falls woman was driving a Toyota Corolla east in the westbound lanes at about 8:23 p.m. when the vehicle was hit by a Buick Regal at milepost 3.5, according to the Idaho State Police.

The driver of the Toyota was wearing her seatbelt and was flown to a hospital. Two occupants of the Buick, a 32-year-old female driver and a 69-year-old male passenger, both from Jerome, were driven to a hospital by ambulance. Both were wearing seatbelts, police said.

Traffic was blocked for 1½ hours.

The ISP was assisted at the scene by the Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome Police Department and the Idaho Transportation Department.

The ISP is investigating the crash.