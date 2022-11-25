 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police: 3 injured after vehicle pulls in front of semi

CAREY — Multiple injuries were reported Saturday afternoon after a motorist driving a SUV ran a stop sign and pulled in front of a semi-truck at the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and Main Street, police said.

Occupants of a 2008 Ford Edge had to be extricated from the vehicle after the 1:43 crash, including a 7-year-old boy who was flown to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.

The driver of the Ford was a 17-year-old girl from Bellevue who was learning to drive from a 35-year-old man front-seat passenger from Castleford. Both the girl and man sustained moderate injuries and were taken by ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

They were wearing seatbelts but the boy sitting in the backseat was not wearing one.

The driver of the semi, a 66-year-old man from Jerome, was not injured. He was driving a 2001 Freightliner semi-truck with double grain trailers southbound on Main Street.

The trailer was loaded with 112,000 pounds of barley and could not stop in time to avoid a collision with the Ford, police said.

The girl was cited for failure to purchase a drivers license and given a warning for failure to obey a traffic control sign while the male passenger was cited for permitting a minor to drive unlawfully and failure to provide proof of insurance, the sheriff’s office said.

The Ford sustained major damage and was towed from the scene, while the semi-truck sustained moderate damage.

