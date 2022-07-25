Police: 2 men face charges after TF burglary attempt

TWIN FALLS — Two men face multiple charges after being apprehended Sunday morning after an attempted break-in at a Twin Falls house, police say.

A person inside the house, on the 1200 block of 6th Avenue East, made the call to law enforcement at about 10 a.m., said Lt. Craig Stotts of the Twin Falls Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found two men — Justin Brian Smith, 39, of Buhl, and Casey D. Criger, 33, of Hansen, trying to gain access inside the house, Stotts said. Smith eluded initial attempts by police to detain him, fought officers, and fled, Stotts said. He was captured a few blocks away on 8th Avenue East.

Smith repeatedly gave police false information about his identity, Stotts said.

Smith faces multiple charges, including battery of a law officer, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful entry, obstruction and giving false information to police. He also had a warrant for a misdemeanor. Criger faces charges of resisting arrest and obstruction.

Stotts said he didn't know why the suspects targeted the house.