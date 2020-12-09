Pocatello man injured in Cassia County crash

CASSIA COUNTY — A Pocatello man was injured Wednesday morning in a crash on Interstate 84.

Idaho State Police said that about 10:20 a.m., Billy Gill, 37, was westbound in a 2017 Kenworth tow truck when he collided with the back of a semi-truck pulling a tanker trailer. Brandon Richins, 41, of Clearfield, Utah, was driving the semi and merging back onto the interstate from the right shoulder. The crash is about 10 miles west of the Sublet Fuel Stop.

After the collision, both trucks came to rest on the right shoulder of the road.

Gill was flown to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello.

Police said the right lane of travel would be blocked for several hours for vehicle removal.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police. They were assisted at the scene by Malta Ambulance, Malta Fire Department and the Idaho Transportation Department.

