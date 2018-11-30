TWIN FALLS — A gastroenterologist with Pocatello-based Portneuf Health Partners has a new clinic in Twin Falls, but the health system says it has no further plans of expanding into the Magic Valley.
Dr. Judith Csanky already has ties to the community and requested being able to see patients in Twin Falls in addition to Pocatello, Portneuf spokesman Todd Blackinton said Thursday.
Csanky is sharing clinic space in Twin Falls with another doctor, Blackinton said. She started seeing patients Nov. 19.
Csanky’s request was a unique situation, Blackinton said, adding Portneuf Health Partners doesn’t have any plans to expand into Twin Falls.
As for her ties to Twin Falls, Csanky previously had privileges at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, St. Luke’s spokeswoman Michelle Bartlome said.
In Twin Falls — the region’s population and health care hub — St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center is the only hospital in town. Here in south-central Idaho, St. Luke’s also operates in Jerome and the Wood River Valley. Other area hospitals include North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding, Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley and Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Rupert.
Csanky is seeing patients at 1411 Falls Ave., Ste. 1151, Twin Falls. For more information or to make an appointment, call 208-239-3971.
