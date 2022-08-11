PMT gives vehicle to Cassia County Coroner's Office

BURLEY — After reading a Times-News article about the Cassia County coroner working out of his home because he didn’t have office space, PMT executives decided to donate a used cargo van to the office.

PMT's spokesperson Juli Jaime said one of the company's executives read the article and reached out to Cassia County Coroner Craig Rinehart about the donation.

On Aug. 1, PMT donated a 2014 GMC cargo van to the office, which was part of its vehicle fleet.

“It has 133,000 miles, which is quite low for that vehicle and less miles on it than the one we have,” Rinehart said. “It’s also 10 years newer.”

The coroner's office had been using a 2004 GMC Suburban, which will continue to be in service.

Rinehart said the donated vehicle will be very handy when he has to travel to Boise for autopsies and having two will mean one vehicle can remain in the county ready for use by the deputy coroner during that time.

In the nearly 12 years that Rinehart has been in office, there were four occasions when the office received two calls for service at a time.

“I was just amazed when we received it,” he said. “They cleaned it all up and had it detailed and everything.”

A couple of months ago, Cassia County commissioners worked out a deal with Minidoka County for the Cassia County Coroner's Office to share office space with the Minidoka County Coroner in a Minidoka County-owned building.

Previously Rinehart's office was his dining room table at home and he had been using his own computer and printer.

Rinehart said Thursday that he’s now officially moved into the new space, which will be able to house a new body cooler that had been in storage for nearly two years, because there was nowhere to put it.

The two coroner's offices will remain separate but will only share the space.

The county has also supplied him with a laptop and desktop computer and printer, which are now up and running.