PMT awards $16,300 in grants

RUPERT — The PMT Foundation announced its five grant winners for 2022.

The foundation has awarded more than 60 scholarships to help students further their education beyond high school.

The foundation has also contributed more than $250,000 in grant awards to community organizations that help sustain and improve our local community through various projects.

This year’s winners are as follows:

West Minico Parent Teacher Organization Inc. received $1,500 to purchase two new sewing machines for their Family and Consumer Sciences classroom.

Mini-Cassia Search & Rescue Unit Inc. received $2,300 to purchase an In-Bed Storage Rat Pack Unit/Pullout Drawer to protect and store the Jaws of Life & Spreader in the bed of the extrication truck.

Paul Palooza for the city of Paul received $5,000 to help with the cost of building a gazebo in the City of Paul Park.

Renaissance Arts Center Inc. received $5,000 to help with the cost of installing a new fly loft in the theater that will improve productions for the community. The theater is currently equipped for concerts, plays, conferences, and more and they would like to continue to expand its capabilities.

Senior Citizens Recreation Center of Cassia County received $2,500 to create a media center that would allow for safe internet options, printers, computer classes for seniors, and provide online guidance and assist with scanning and printing online documents.