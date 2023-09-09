A plea deal is in the works for Jerome County Prosecutor Brad Calbo, who was caught in a snare of legal problems following a domestic dispute this spring while on the Oregon coast, officials say.

Online court records show Calbo, 55, pleaded no contest to a pair of misdemeanor charges — attempting to commit a Class C/unclassified felony and assault in the fourth degree — with two charges, including a felony, being dismissed. Sheila Voge, records clerk for Lincoln County, Oregon, said, however, that the plea deal has not been finalized.

The court has until Sept. 18 to put the deal on paper, Voge said.

“I have seen plea deals fall apart before,” she said.

Calbo continues to be listed as an inmate in the Lincoln County (Oregon) Jail, having been booked there on Aug. 14, five days after he was found to be in violation of a no-contact order in Jerome, police say.

Jerome County deputies said they found him in the same house as the victim. The victim was charged with resisting police, records say.

The violation of the no-contact order led to Calbo’s release agreement in Oregon being revoked.

The start of the charges against Calbo began when police were called to a dwelling on the Oregon coast, and a woman said Calbo had physically assaulted her on June 3.

The woman said he strangled her and committed other acts to place her “in fear of imminent serious physical injury,” the indictment says. The woman said she recorded audio of Calbo making threats against her.

Jerome County commissioners, meanwhile, had hoped to meet with Calbo to discuss his intentions but have been unsuccessful, and this week were awaiting information from his attorney.

Commissioners have also hired a law firm to help them navigate the situation.