Jerome Middle School students rehearse for "Moana Jr." on Feb. 27 at Jerome High School. The show is co-directed by the middle school’s drama and choir teacher Darren Olsen and his son Chezney Olsen.
BRAYDEN WEEKS, TIMES-NEWS
School children gather around Cat in the Hat on Friday at Perrine Elementary in Twin Falls. The character appeared at school to motivate children to read more.
ERIC GOODELL, TIMES-NEWS
Perri Gardner, right, associate professor at the College of Southern Idaho, and Justin Vipperman, history instructor at CSI, look at a flyer Monday advertising this week's social science and humanities symposium. “This is an excellent opportunity to engage with other people who want to have insightful, honest, rational dialogue about important issues that face us in Idaho, and in the country and the world,” Gardner said.
ERIC GOODELL, TIMES-NEWS
The 19th Hole Bar and Grill's new owner, Jay Purtell, poses for a portrait on March 2 at the Jerome Country Club in Jerome. Purtell took over the restaurant at the beginning of the year.
BRAYDEN WEEKS TIMES-NEWS
The hills are alive on the set of "The Sound of Music," which ran nightly through Saturday at the L.A. Thomas Memorial Gymnasium in Kimberly.
LORIEN NETTLETON, TIMES-NEWS
Angela Curry, right, sits at her booth as customers peruse available items March 4 at the Spring Bazaar in Twin Falls.
